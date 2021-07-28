USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,768. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

