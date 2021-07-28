USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

