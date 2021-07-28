USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
