Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.