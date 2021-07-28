Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

UHS opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,966. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

