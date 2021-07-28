UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,593,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $964,914,000 after purchasing an additional 201,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $6.42 on Wednesday, reaching $408.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The firm has a market cap of $385.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

