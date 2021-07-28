United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $240.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $119.23 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

