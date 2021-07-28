UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $109,966.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00105770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00124436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.31 or 0.99736166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00781030 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,998,450 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

