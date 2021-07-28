Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.38. 180,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

