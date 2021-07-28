Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.