Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 307,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 365,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 69,372 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 658,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,067. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03.

