Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Unified Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.35. 23,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,977. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

