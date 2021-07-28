Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$81.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.