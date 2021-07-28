UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

UMBF traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. 10,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.