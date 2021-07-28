Ulta Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

ULTA opened at $337.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.