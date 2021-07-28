UGAS Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $27,073.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

