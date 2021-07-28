UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

