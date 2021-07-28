uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

