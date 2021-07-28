UBS Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.97 ($59.96).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.