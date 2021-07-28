UBS Group AG Takes Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

QINT stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

