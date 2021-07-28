UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lannett were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

LCI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

