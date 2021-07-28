UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SURF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

