UBS Group AG Has $86,000 Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Limestone Bancorp Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

