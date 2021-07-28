UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 3,224 Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:IFS opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

