UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 1,926 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

