U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Down 6.8%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.31. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

