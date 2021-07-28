Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TURV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 169,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.60.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

