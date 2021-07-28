Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 270,177 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.50.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.
About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.