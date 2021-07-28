Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 270,177 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.