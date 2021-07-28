Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 270,177 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

