Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,752 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

