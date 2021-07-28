Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

