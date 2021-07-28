Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.32 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

