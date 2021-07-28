Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,719 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOSL opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

