Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 14,865 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,837,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,381,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

