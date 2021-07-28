Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

