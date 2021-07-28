TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

