Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 4,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,879. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

