Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $559.09 target price on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.30.

SIVB opened at $554.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

