Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

