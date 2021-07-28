Truist Securiti Comments on International Game Technology PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.