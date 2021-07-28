TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%.

TBI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,219. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

