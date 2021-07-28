TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%.
TBI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,219. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
