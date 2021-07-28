True North Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.48.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.