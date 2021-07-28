tru Independence LLC Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Saia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

