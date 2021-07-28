tru Independence LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 185.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

