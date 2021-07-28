tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

