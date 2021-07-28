tru Independence LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25,685.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

