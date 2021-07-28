tru Independence LLC Acquires 343 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX stock opened at $228.08 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.