TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

