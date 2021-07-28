TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to $248.4-252.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.31 million.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 2,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

