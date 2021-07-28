TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to $248.4-252.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.31 million.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 2,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42.
In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
