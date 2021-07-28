TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

TNET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,111. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

