TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.
TNET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,111. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
