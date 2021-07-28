TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 15,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,540,756.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

